Video: Blair Tuke's Mapfre take lead in Volvo Ocean Race with second stage win

Blair Tuke's Mapfre have taken the second stage - and overall lead - in the Volvo Ocean Race overnight.

The Spanish side claimed a tight win in the Lisbon to Cape Town leg.
The Spanish crew sailed to victory in the second leg of the round the world race, in which teams had to sail from Lisbon, Portugal to Cape Town, South Africa.

The 19-day, 12, 691km journey saw Mapfre surge into the overall lead of the Volvo Ocean Race, picking up eight points to stay one point clear of Vestas 11th Hour in second place.

Tuke's America's Cup teammate Peter Burling's Team Brunel finished the race in fourth position, sitting sixth on the overall leaderboard.

Sailing

