Video: Black Sticks Men coast past Japan in World League Semi-Final

The Black Sticks men have blitzed their way to a 3-1 win over Japan at the World League Semi-Final in Johannesburg.

Jared Panchia opened the scoring for the Black Sticks after 18 minutes, deflecting Kane Russell's penalty corner goalwards.

New Zealand then doubled their lead shortly before halftime, again from a penalty corner, this time Nic Woods claiming the honours.

Stephen Jenness sealed the win in the third corner with a vicious shot that Japan couldn't keep out.