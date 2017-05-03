 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Other Sport


Video: Black Sticks earn gritty win at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup against Japan

share

Source:

NZN

A Kane Russell double has helped the Black Sticks men beat Japan 3-2 and remain in contention for a place in the final at hockey's Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Kane Russell scored a double to help his side edge Japan 3-2 in Ipoh, Malaysia.
Source: SKY

The win follows a draw with Australia and loss to India, leaving New Zealand third after three of five rounds in Ipoh.

Their remaining matches are against last-placed tournament hosts Malaysia tomorrow morning and co-leaders Great Britain two days later.

After surrendering an early Japanese goal to Shota Yamada at a penalty corner, the Black Sticks responded with their best hockey of the tournament.

Defender Russell ripped a hard flick low and inside the left post from a penalty corner early in the second quarter.

They hit the front when a stroke was awarded for a push in the back on Mac Wilcox, with Russell making no mistake.

Sam Lane extended the lead five minutes into the second half with a neat turn and flick from just inside the circle.

Japan mounted pressure in the final quarter, creating a second drag-flick goal for Yamada, but they remain winless at the six-nation tournament.

New Zealand coach Darren Smith was pleased to see his team lift their performance.

"I thought we played well for most of the game, especially in the second half when we were under immense pressure our defence really stood up," he said.

"We tackled well and protected the centre of the field which saw us get the upper hand. To see such a young group of players putting in a performance like that is excellent."

Related

Hockey

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

00:50
2
The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.

Unwanted Warrior Tui Lolohea granted early release from contract to pursue other clubs

00:34
3
Lucky for Parker’s trainer, he was wearing protective gear when he took a blow from the heavyweight.

Watch: 'Miss the pad, hit the coach!' Kevin Barry clips intense Joseph Parker round the head after lightning quick jab to the gut

02:06
4
Parker will likely head overseas to the UK pending the result of this weekend's title defence.

Joseph Parker eager to silence boxing critics over claims he can't match Joshua's power: 'I back myself against any heavyweight'

00:31
5
s

Watch: 'I ended up on the ground and she was still standing!' Damian McKenzie flattened by women's rugby star Selica Winiata

01:53
The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

Massive claim lodged on behalf of all Maori - for all the country's beaches

The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

02:12
The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

Another slap in the face for the spirit of Anzac? Aussie move will see Kiwi uni students pay full tuition fees

The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

00:44
Police hope the videos will encourage victims of sexual assault to come forward.

'Debunk some of the myths' - Rape Crisis welcomes police videos that explain process of reporting sexual assaults

"There's still a lot of stigma regarding talking about sexual assault."

03:18
Our Political Editor assesses the Labour Party list candidates who will contest the general election.

'Labour is regenerating' – Corin Dann gives his thoughts on Labour's list

Our Political Editor assesses the Labour Party list candidates who will contest the general election.


00:32
More than 55,000 workers will benefit after worker Kristine Bartlett argued the case.

'Amazing' day as $2 billion pay equity deal for aged care workers is signed off

More than 55,000 workers will benefit after worker Kristine Bartlett argued the case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ