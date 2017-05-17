Video: Black Sticks deliver emphatic win over India

The Black Sticks have delivered an even more emphatic lesson in attacking hockey to India, winning the second women's Test 8-2 in Pukekohe.

Two days after opening the five-Test series with a 4-1 win, world No.5 New Zealand rolled out a sumptuous display last night to leave the 12th-ranked visitors' defence in shreds.

Veteran midfielder Stacey Michelsen bagged three of the first four goals, while forward Sam Harrison snared a double, including the opener in the third minute.

Four goals came in the last eight minutes, with Madison Doar and Steph Dickins both registering the first goals for their country. The other went to Kirsten Pearce.

Black Sticks player Stacey Michelsen in action against India. Source: Photosport

India's goals came either side of the three-quarter mark, through Lilima Minz and Anupa Barla.