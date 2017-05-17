 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Video: Black Sticks deliver emphatic win over India

share

Source:

NZN

The Black Sticks have delivered an even more emphatic lesson in attacking hockey to India, winning the second women's Test 8-2 in Pukekohe.

The NZ team dominated India last night, winning their second Test 8-2.
Source: Black Sticks

Two days after opening the five-Test series with a 4-1 win, world No.5 New Zealand rolled out a sumptuous display last night to leave the 12th-ranked visitors' defence in shreds.

Veteran midfielder Stacey Michelsen bagged three of the first four goals, while forward Sam Harrison snared a double, including the opener in the third minute.

Four goals came in the last eight minutes, with Madison Doar and Steph Dickins both registering the first goals for their country. The other went to Kirsten Pearce.

Stacey Michelsen in action. Vantage Black Sticks Women vs India. International Hockey. Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 16 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Coranga / www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks player Stacey Michelsen in action against India.

Source: Photosport

India's goals came either side of the three-quarter mark, through Lilima Minz and Anupa Barla.

The third Test is in Pukekohe toiday before the series shifts to Hamilton for the two final games.

Related

Hockey

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:32
1
The Highlanders captain was out to support Kings High School in the Otago derby with Walter and his wife, Kate.

Watch: King's High, Otago Boys' square off in fierce haka showdown as old boy All Black Ben Smith watches with newborn son

00:39
2
Malone said the journey to success came after he told his mum he couldn't do math because he had no legs.

Watch: Liam Malone reflects on inspirational mum's help to remove stigma of being 'labelled disabled'

3

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player in induced coma after 'tragic accident' during game

01:59
4
The Crusaders' clinical deconstruction of the Barrett brothers and Hurricanes last weekend has heads turning up north.

'They'll be hard work!' Lions not just focused on All Blacks Tests as Crusaders' reputation reaches UK shores

01:59
5
The Kiwi sprinter says he constantly wants to achieve something new, but breaking records will also mean he breaks competition rules.

Liam Malone prepared to sacrifice Tokyo Paralympics for new goal of becoming faster than Usain Bolt

01:59
The Crusaders' clinical deconstruction of the Barrett brothers and Hurricanes last weekend has heads turning up north.

'They'll be hard work!' Lions not just focused on All Blacks Tests as Crusaders' reputation reaches UK shores

The Crusaders' clinical deconstruction of the Barrett brothers and Hurricanes last weekend has heads turning up north.

Watch: Liam Malone delivers powerful and typically quirky speech during uni graduation ceremony

Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.


Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Documents reveal just how Joanne Harrison ripped off Ministry of Transport for $725k

Emails also show suspicion fell on the employment of a person Harrison contracted as a writer.


04:04
Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

'It's about capturing the emotion' – Canon Media Award photography finalists reveal the secret to capturing an award winning photo

Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ