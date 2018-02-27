Video: Bizarre end to judo final as officials disqualify both opponents for lack of fighting

Source:
Two Japanese judo competitors were disqualified from the men’s heavyweight final of the Dusseldorf Grand Slam because there was not enough action in their bout.
Olympic silver medallist Hisayoshi Harasawa and Takeshi Ojitani were ruled by officials of being too passive and were punished for not putting up a fight.
The disqualification meant that there was no gold medal awarded in the men's 100kg+ final.
With gold on the line Harasawa and Ojitani were left stunned after the ruling by the officials.
