Video: BAR don't even turn up for second America's Cup semi so Team NZ whistles around Bermuda course all alone!

British team Ben Aainslie Racing has lost two America's Cup semi-final races to Team New Zealand, forced to retire after a part in their wing sail snapped.

The breakage means New Zealand immediately go two up in the best-of-nine semi-final, starting the second race on their own as BAR's shore team scrambled to repair their boat.

"We have forfeited racing today due to damage to our wing, we will be back tomorrow (Tuesday) to fight another day," the British team said on Twitter.

Ben Ainslie's America's Cup challenger crew were forced to throw in the towel after hearing a "crack".

The British skipper abruptly halted his 50-foot foiling catamaran to prevent further damage after completing the second of seven legs in a widely-anticipated race against New Zealand.

New Zealand had got the better of Ainslie and his crew at the start and led to the second mark of the course, but the British boat appeared to be catching them and a close race had looked in prospect.

"We can't load the wing up at all... it's a tough situation right now," Ainslie said.

Conditions on Bermuda's Great Sound were perfect for the high-octane sailing boats following disappointment yesterday when racing was postponed due to a lack of wind.

"A bit of a shame for those guys... it was shaping up to be a good race," New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said.