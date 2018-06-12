Video: Aussie Rules team make heart-warming gesture to sick fan to join in on victory chant after game

A sick AFL fan got the chance of a lifetime over the weekend to join his favourite team in the sheds after their win - and even got to join them in their victory chant.

Murray Swinton, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease in January after a work accident, hung out with players from the Collingwood Magpies after their 133-91 win over the Melbourne Devils last night.

The 30-year veteran fireman said he has over 270 scrapbooks covering 47 years of history of the club and town.