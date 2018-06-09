 

Video: Aussie boxing champ Jeff Horn misses weight ahead of title fight, despite stripping off underwear

AAP

Jeff Horn has failed to make for his mandatory WBO welterweight championship defence against Terence Crawford.

The WBO champ weighed in at 147.5 pounds (66.9kg) and needs to get under 147 pounds (66.67kg).
Source: YouTube/ Behind the Gloves

Horn clocked in at 148 pounds (67.13kg) at the weigh-in today at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the bout will take place.

He then stripped naked and was at 147.5 pounds (66.9kg) - still over the 147 pound (66.67kg) welterweight limit.

He has been given one hour to come under that number.

Crawford had no such troubles, tipping the scales at 146.6 pounds (66.45kg), ahead of what will be his first fight in this division, having won titles in two other weight classes.

