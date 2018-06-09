Video: Aussie boxing champ Jeff Horn misses weight ahead of title fight, despite stripping off underwear

Jeff Horn has failed to make for his mandatory WBO welterweight championship defence against Terence Crawford.

Horn clocked in at 148 pounds (67.13kg) at the weigh-in today at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the bout will take place.

He then stripped naked and was at 147.5 pounds (66.9kg) - still over the 147 pound (66.67kg) welterweight limit.

He has been given one hour to come under that number.