Video: Atlanta's Matt Ryan slices & dices with epic TD, Falcons close in on Superbowl

Matt Ryan had gone 82 games without a rushing touchdown before scrambling for a 14-yard score that put the Falcons up 17-0 against the Packers, midway through the second quarter today.

In a rare show of running athleticism, the All-Pro quarterback faked out linebacker Joe Thomas, to get the space he needed to reach the end zone.

The Falcons lead the Packers 24-0 at halftime in the NFC Championship match, with the winner going through to the Super Bowl in a fortnight's time.