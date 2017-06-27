Video: 'Another Aussie skipper just won the America's Cup' - Spithill lands one last jab at TNZ after crushing defeat

Oracle's defeated skipper Jimmy Spithill showed he still had a sense of humour after losing the America's Cup to Team New Zealand in Bermuda today, pointing out that the Kiwi syndicate has an Aussie as their skipper.

Spithill congratulated his New Zealand rivals for their successful campaign, but couldn't help but take one last swipe at Team New Zealand as questions over possible nationality rules were posed.

"Let's look at Emirates Team New Zealand, another Aussie skipper (Glenn Ashby) just won the America's Cup," said Spithill.

"Clearly they are a national team but you have got to look at that as well, Glenn as well is a key component to that team and he's not from New Zealand.

"I'm not saying that it lessens anything, of course not, they're a great team regardless of the guys.

"I mean some of their designers you know are from different countries as well.

"For me I think in sport you need to embrace that, you want the best guys but clearly I see there should be of course some nationality tie as well."

Team New Zealand clinched the America's Cup trophy after defeating Oracle in this morning's only race.