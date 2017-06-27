 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Video: 'Another Aussie skipper just won the America's Cup' - Spithill lands one last jab at TNZ after crushing defeat

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Oracle's defeated skipper Jimmy Spithill showed he still had a sense of humour after losing the America's Cup to Team New Zealand in Bermuda today, pointing out that the Kiwi syndicate has an Aussie as their skipper.

When answering questions about a possible nationality rule, the Oracle skipper couldn't resist a sly comment about TNZ skipper and fellow Aussie Glenn Ashby.
Source: 1 NEWS

Spithill congratulated his New Zealand rivals for their successful campaign, but couldn't help but take one last swipe at Team New Zealand as questions over possible nationality rules were posed.  

"Let's look at Emirates Team New Zealand, another Aussie skipper (Glenn Ashby) just won the America's Cup," said Spithill.

"Clearly they are a national team but you have got to look at that as well, Glenn as well is a key component to that team and he's not from New Zealand.

"I'm not saying that it lessens anything, of course not, they're a great team regardless of the guys.

The Oracle skipper looked beaten as he spoke of his regard for the New Zealand champions.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I mean some of their designers you know are from different countries as well.

"For me I think in sport you need to embrace that, you want the best guys but clearly I see there should be of course some nationality tie as well."

Team New Zealand clinched the America's Cup trophy after defeating Oracle in this morning's only race.

They dominated Oracle 7-1 in the finals series.

Related

Americas Cup

Team NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Amid champagne popping and tons of emotion, Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby cut right to heart of what this means.

America's Cup LIVE: 'Man, did they sharpen up' - watch as Jimmy Spithill admits he was stunned by Team NZ's transformation

00:30
2
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America's Cup

00:30
3
It's the stuff of dreams, with thousands of Kiwis on hand to witness the incredible moment Team NZ lifts the Cup.

The glorious moment Peter Burling, Ashby lift the America's Cup as the Kiwi crowd goes bonkers

00:30
4
Team NZ beat back all the odds to claim a historic and unlikely America's Cup win. This was the moment it happened.

They did it! The moment of utter jubilation as Team NZ crosses the finish to win the 35th America’s Cup

00:37
5

'This is for Peter Blake' – Auckland Mayor Phil Goff pays tribute to legendary Kiwi sailor as Team NZ win America's Cup

00:59
A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.

We have a challenger! Luna Rossa announced to take on Team New Zealand as challenger of record

A famous old name from the past will be involved in the next America's Cup.


00:37

'This is for Peter Blake' – Auckland Mayor Phil Goff pays tribute to legendary Kiwi sailor as Team NZ win America's Cup

Amid the celebrations, Phil Goff spared a thought for the late, great Sir Peter Blake.


00:23
The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.

Watch: 'We have absolutely wiped the floor with Jimmy Spithill' - Brodie & Hilary lose the plot as Team NZ does the unthinkable

The pair were surrounded by hundreds of fans at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron.


00:30
Amid champagne popping and tons of emotion, Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby cut right to heart of what this means.

America's Cup LIVE: 'Man, did they sharpen up' - watch as Jimmy Spithill admits he was stunned by Team NZ's transformation

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

02:03
Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindergarten teachers.

'Really tough to make ends meet' - those teaching our littlest children say they deserve a big pay rise

Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindy teachers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ