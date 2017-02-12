 

Video: All-in brawl breaks out after Argentinian pitcher strikes Black Sox player

In the seventh inning tempers flared after the Argentinian pitcher struck a NZ player Campbell Enoka’s ankle with the ball.
Source: SKY

00:21
1
Samoa fought back from 14-0 down to seal a 27-14 win over the Blues at Suncorp Stadium.

Video: Upset of the tournament! The moment Samoa seal Tens win over the Blues

00:30
2
Wales made a horrible mistake not kicking the ball to touch with Elliot Daley sprinting down the left flank to score.

Watch: Ben Te'o sparks England late comeback against Wales to remain unbeaten in Six Nations

00:14
3
The Hurricanes and All Blacks winger missed most of 2016 with a shoulder injury, but scored this effort on his comeback at the Brisbane Tens.

Watch: Nehe's back! Milner-Skudder scores first try after 11-month injury layoff

00:23
4
The former Wallaby and new Crusader returned to haunt his old side on the first day of the Brisbane Tens.

Watch: Digby Ioane slices through his old side to give Crusaders lead


00:36
5
The PM and former farm boy took on Sir David Fagan at the World Shearing Championships in Invercargill.

NZ and South Africa turn their rivalry to the woolshed at the World Shearing Champs

00:27
Mehpara Khan and her two friends went to use public toilets in Huntly, when a woman started abusing them.

Watch: 'You don't have the right to be here, you Muslim' - woman's disgusting racist attack on women wearing hijabs in Huntly

Mehpara Khan and her two friends were in Huntly yesterday when a woman started hurling abuse at them.

Whales stranded near roadside at Golden Bay.

LIVE: 17 more whales stranded in Golden Bay, DoC concerned pod of 200 at sea could swim to shore

Around 20 people are currently working to keep the whales wet using buckets and cloths.

01:09
The Farewell Spit rescue efforts wrap up tonight as it's too dangerous for volunteers as the tide rises rapidly.

'You played a part in history' - volunteers at Farewell Spit thanked for role in saving whales

Hundreds of volunteers stood in neck-deep water, forming a human chain this morning to stop whales getting too close to shore.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.


 
