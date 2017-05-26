 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother, Kaino Kaino, got in the boxing ring last night in Auckland for Shane Cameron's fight night event.

Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.
Source: SKY

Looking to start a career in boxing, Kaino took on Ruben Webster in a very close middleweight boxing bout.

After four rounds it was Webster who won by majority decision.

The pair fought on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between rising Kiwi Junior Fa and former Australian champion Hunter Sam.

Fa's bout with Sam went the distance with the Kiwi winning the six round heavyweight contest by unanimous decision.

Jerome, his brother, named Kaino, plus high speed chasing and a glass door is never a good equation.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Boxing

00:50
Jerome, his brother, named Kaino, plus high speed chasing and a glass door is never a good equation.

Watch: 'He put me in hospital for a month!' Jerome Kaino's older brother recollects bashful sibling silliness
00:27
The All Blacks forward is yet to sign a new contract beyond 2018 with NZ Rugby and is focusing on this year’s Lions tour.

'I've just got to take it a year at a time' - Jerome Kaino remains undecided if he'll be in Japan for RWC

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Myer Bevan scored two goals in his side's 3-1 win over Honduras at the FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea.

Watch: 'What a start!' Junior All Whites striker stings Honduras with a stunning goal in the opening minute

2
The collision with Ben Ainslie's team has hurt Team NZ in a big way, says former America's Cup skipper Chris Dickson.

Poor weather conditions postpones opening of America's Cup challenger series

00:50
3
Jerome, his brother, named Kaino, plus high speed chasing and a glass door is never a good equation.

Watch: 'He put me in hospital for a month!' Jerome Kaino's older brother recollects bashful sibling silliness

01:43
4
Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA as he’s better known as, unwittingly become part of the coverage team with just a camera and selfie tripod.

Meet the secretive America's Cup videographer with the knack for being in the right place at the right time

5
Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

00:24
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

Kaino Kaino lost his bout against Ruben Webster last night by majority decision.

00:30
Trisha Cheel held another public screening of Vaxxed last night, days after Dr Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a Kaitaia screening.

Suggestion of compulsory vaccination is 'abhorrent' - anti-vax campaigner

Tricia Cheel is sticking to her guns, saying the suggestion made by Dr Lance O'Sullivan takes away people's freedom of choice.

01:43
Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA as he’s better known as, unwittingly become part of the coverage team with just a camera and selfie tripod.

Meet the secretive America's Cup videographer with the knack for being in the right place at the right time

Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA, became part of the coverage team with a camera and selfie tripod.

03:33
Kiwi Melanie Cheung met Pope Francis at the Vatican and showed him how to hongi.

Hongi-ing the Holy Father: The Kiwi who taught Pope Francis the traditional Maori greeting

Dr Melanie Cheung - a researcher from Auckland University - was invited to an event in Rome, but wasn't expecting to meet Francis.

00:29
Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

Raw: Close-up view of Rocket Lab's successful rocket launch in Hawke’s Bay

Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ