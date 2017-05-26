Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother, Kaino Kaino, got in the boxing ring last night in Auckland for Shane Cameron's fight night event.

Looking to start a career in boxing, Kaino took on Ruben Webster in a very close middleweight boxing bout.

After four rounds it was Webster who won by majority decision.

The pair fought on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between rising Kiwi Junior Fa and former Australian champion Hunter Sam.