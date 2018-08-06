 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Video: AFL player breaks 18-year-old Fremantle player's jaw with sickening king hit

FOX Sports
Topics
Other Sport

West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match. Source: FOX Sports
Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Sonny Bill Williams said that he still doesn’t know whether or not he will return to the NRL.

SBW says off-field opportunities will guide his next career move, doesn't rule out return to league
2

AFL player breaks 18-year-old Fremantle player's jaw with sickening king hit

3

Five things we learned from the Super Rugby final: Campbell Burnes on Crusaders' dominance
4

Wellington footballer dies at halftime of club match
5

Crusaders to celebrate back-to-back Super Rugby success with fans in victory parade
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Conor McGregor celebrates

Conor McGregor returns to UFC, set to face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov
01:47
Cody Harris will face world number one Michael van Gerwen in the first round.

Kiwis ready to take on world’s best at Auckland Darts Masters
Matchroom Boxing Presents Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker, The O2, London, England 28/7/2018 Joseph Parker vs Dillian Whyte Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr / www.photosport.nz

Joseph Parker's team contemplating appeal over loss to Dillian Whyte
Jimmy Spithill of Oracle Team USA. 05/05/16 - New York (USA) - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series New York - Media Day -1 - Skippers Press Conference For editorial news use only NO AGENTS PHOTO CREDIT: © ACEA 2016 / Photo Ricardo Pinto

New America's Cup boats are 'beasts' that will take sport to 'another level', says Jimmy Spithill

Watch: Unstoppable Michael van Gerwen takes out Auckland Darts Masters

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

Michael van Gerwen has crowned his first appearance at the Auckland Darts Masters with victory, defeating compatriot Raymond van Barneveld 11-4 in tonight's final.

Starting as the hot favourite at Trusts Arena, van Gerwen, 29, raced out to a 6-1 lead, before van Barneveld fought his way back into the tie to bring scores back to 6-4.

Van Gerwen would then storm home, taking the final 11-4 to claim the Auckland title at the first time of asking.

"This is a phenomenal tournament. We are trying all the time to win tournaments like this and when you win a tournament like this it's a good feeling," van Gerwen said.

"I didn't even play well. But I will in the next few weeks. I'm just starting so they all know now." 

The Dutchman defeated compatriot Raymond van Barneveld in the final. Source: SKY
Topics
Other Sport
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Apartment construction in Auckland

Shane Jones says NZ First will listen to business sector's concerns over Government's employment reforms

'A violent shake' - Andrew Little on top floor of building in Lombok when deadly Indonesian earthquake struck

Aussie reporter in Bali says 'earth shook for a good minute' leaving 'shaken up tourists' during deadly 6.9 magnitude quake

Simon Bridges defends latest preferred PM poll result, insisting Helen Clark 'polled lower' - 'It is the party vote that matters'

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

Henry Cejudo stuns Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227, claims flyweight title

Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport

Henry Cejudo ended Demetrious Johnson's nearly six-year reign as the UFC flyweight champion, earning a split-decision victory for a stunning upset at UFC 227.

Cejudo (13-2) is an Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler who only started training in mixed martial arts in 2013, but he used five takedowns and relentless offense to earn the decision.

He won 28-27 on two of the three judges' scorecards to beat Johnson (27-3-1), who had won 13 consecutive fights since 2012 and had defended his 125-pound belt a UFC-record 11 straight times.

Johnson was the only flyweight champion in UFC history. Although successful in striking, Johnson didn't have his usual resourceful performance in his return from a career-long layoff of 10 months.

Henry Cejudo celebrates his win against Demetrious Johnson
Henry Cejudo celebrates his win against Demetrious Johnson Source: Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport