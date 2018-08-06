Video: AFL player breaks 18-year-old Fremantle player's jaw with sickening king hit

FOX Sports
Michael van Gerwen has crowned his first appearance at the Auckland Darts Masters with victory, defeating compatriot Raymond van Barneveld 11-4 in tonight's final.
Starting as the hot favourite at Trusts Arena, van Gerwen, 29, raced out to a 6-1 lead, before van Barneveld fought his way back into the tie to bring scores back to 6-4.
Van Gerwen would then storm home, taking the final 11-4 to claim the Auckland title at the first time of asking.
"This is a phenomenal tournament. We are trying all the time to win tournaments like this and when you win a tournament like this it's a good feeling," van Gerwen said.
"I didn't even play well. But I will in the next few weeks. I'm just starting so they all know now."
Henry Cejudo ended Demetrious Johnson's nearly six-year reign as the UFC flyweight champion, earning a split-decision victory for a stunning upset at UFC 227.
Cejudo (13-2) is an Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler who only started training in mixed martial arts in 2013, but he used five takedowns and relentless offense to earn the decision.
He won 28-27 on two of the three judges' scorecards to beat Johnson (27-3-1), who had won 13 consecutive fights since 2012 and had defended his 125-pound belt a UFC-record 11 straight times.
Johnson was the only flyweight champion in UFC history. Although successful in striking, Johnson didn't have his usual resourceful performance in his return from a career-long layoff of 10 months.