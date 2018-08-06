Video: AFL player breaks 18-year-old Fremantle player's jaw with sickening king hit

Michael van Gerwen has crowned his first appearance at the Auckland Darts Masters with victory, defeating compatriot Raymond van Barneveld 11-4 in tonight's final.

Starting as the hot favourite at Trusts Arena, van Gerwen, 29, raced out to a 6-1 lead, before van Barneveld fought his way back into the tie to bring scores back to 6-4.

Van Gerwen would then storm home, taking the final 11-4 to claim the Auckland title at the first time of asking.

"This is a phenomenal tournament. We are trying all the time to win tournaments like this and when you win a tournament like this it's a good feeling," van Gerwen said.