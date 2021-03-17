TODAY |

With victory within grasp for Team NZ, America’s Cup officials reveal location of today’s big race

Course A has been announced as the location for today’s consequential race between Luna Rossa and Te Rehutai.

The Kiwis are just one win away from successfully defending the Auld Mug from challengers Luna Rossa. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as race 10 was abandoned last night due to unfavourable wind conditions.

After Team NZ won the first race yesterday afternoon to move to match point in the first-to-seven series, race organisers held on as long as they could to allow race 10 to go ahead.

That included a 10-minute delay as Course C was shifted on the Waitematā Harbour to suit the gusts, but in the end it wasn't enough for organisers to allow the race to go ahead, meaning the Kiwis returned to their shed with a 6-3 lead.

Regatta Director Iain Murray said wind conditions were light (8-10 knots) for today’s racing but would hopefully build towards the evening. 

“It looks like a positive breeze is coming,” he said, saying a south-westerly wind would be building towards the end of the day.

Course A is the northern-most course, which can be sailed in nearly all wind directions.

The race, which is scheduled to start at 4.15pm, will be in prime viewing for spectators on the North Shore’s Milford and Takapuna.

Team NZ and Luna Rossa are “just scratching the surface” of their boats’ potential, Phil Robertson told Breakfast. Source: Breakfast

Wind conditions are still light, although stronger winds are forecast in the coming days.

You can watch all the action live on TVNZ1 from 3pm or OnDemand.

With victory within grasp for Team NZ, America's Cup officials reveal location of today's big race
