Victim of brutal AFL punch won't be able to eat solid food for a month, mum in tears

Fremantle young gun Andrew Brayshaw won't be able to eat solid food for the next four weeks after having his jaw broken by West Coast star Andrew Gaff.

Brayshaw underwent surgery on Sunday night to repair his jaw and three displaced lower teeth, which have been put back into place and splinted.

The 18-year-old has been ruled out for the remainder of the AFL season and is now at home recovering with his parents.

The unprovoked punch from Gaff has drawn widespread criticism and the Eagles midfielder is set to be suspended for at least five weeks.

Dockers players were left angered by the third-quarter incident and sought revenge against Gaff during the rest of the match.

Veteran Dockers defender Michael Johnson unleashed a high bump on Gaff that left the Eagles ace dazed.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon said Brayshaw's mum was in tears after the match.

Brayshaw's older player Hamish is on West Coast's list - an awkward situation given the brutal nature of Gaff's hit and the seriousness of the injury.

The third Brayshaw brother - Angus Brayshaw - is on Melbourne's list and was left rattled by the incident.

"Obviously 'Gusy' is feeling for his younger brother," Demons captain Nathan Jones told SEN.

"He sort of felt like his hands were tied (being in Melbourne) and he was the lone ranger. I think all his family were over in Perth.

"It's a bit of a weird situation, with Hamish playing at West Coast, and maybe even being quite close friends with Gaff."

Gaff's punch is set to reignite debate as to whether the AFL should introduce a red card send-off rule.

Jones said he would support the move, believing it would reduce the chances of fights erupting after an ugly incident.

"In this day and age, you don't want all-in brawls and fights off the back of an issue like that," Jones said.

"... Ross Lyon mentioned it with how much his senior players fired up and I think it can just boil over into something bigger than what the game wants."

Stand-in Dockers skipper David Mundy said the players were sending Brayshaw their best wishes.

"I just hope Andrew's OK and his family are well supported by the club," he told 6PR.

"My immediate gut reaction and emotion is care for Andrew and his family."

World first treatment for premature babies developed by Australian researchers

Woolworths admits hotel staff kept profiles on gamblers to keep them playing pokies

Woolworths has confirmed staff at some of its its hotels were profiling poker machine players and targeting gamblers with free drinks to encourage more betting.

The supermarket giant has announced findings of an investigation into allegations, raised in February by federal MP Andrew Wilkie, that some gamblers at Woolworths-owned pubs had detailed profiles compiled about their personal lives and betting behaviour in order to keep them on poker machines longer.

Woolworths chairman Gordon Cairns said on Monday practices identified at some hotels in Queensland, South Australia and NSW "are at odds with the priorities and values of our customers and the communities where we operate".

A statement on the investigation from ALH Group - Woolworths' 75 per cent-owned joint-venture that houses its hotels business - said investigators found that over about six months from June, 2017, employees in some Queensland pubs were "recording descriptive information about gaming customers".

ALH said the practice was below the company's expectations and contrary to its policies.

Similar practices were found in some South Australian and New South Wales pubs.

Investigators also found some Queensland pub staff gave additional free drinks and extra attention to "high-value customers to encourage further gaming activity".

The company said the practices have now been stopped.

Former Woolworths CEO and current ALH chairman Roger Corbett oversaw the investigation, which was launched after Mr Wilkie told federal parliament in February about the alleged practices.

"This isn't just basic information," Mr Wilkie told parliament at the time.

"We're talking things like jobs, times people come in, favourite drinks, favourite football teams, whether they have a partner and what their preferred bet level is."

Among its responses to the investigation, ALH says it will ban service of free alcoholic drinks in gaming rooms.


Days before a Gold Coast man bludgeoned his ex-girlfriend with a tomahawk and jumped on her stomach to kill their unborn child he told co-workers he would murder her.

Brock Wall bashed Brazilian woman Fabiana Palhares to death at her Varsity Lakes home as she screamed for help down the line of a triple-zero call in February 2015.

Wall was on Monday sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court to life in prison with a 20-year non-parole period.

Fabiana Palhares.
Fabiana Palhares. Source: Facebook.
