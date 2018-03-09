 

Veteran Tim Mikkelson and star Vilimoni Koroi ruled out for NZ side in Canada Sevens

Injuries to star duo Tim Mikkelson and Vilimoni Koroi will force the All Blacks Sevens to take an understrength squad into this weekend's World Sevens Series event in Vancouver.

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 03: Vilimoni Koroi of New Zealand runs in to score a try during the 2018 New Zealand Sevens at FMG Stadium on February 3, 2018 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Vilimoni Koroi of New Zealand runs in to score a try during the 2018 New Zealand Sevens against Argentina at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Source: Getty

Mikkelson is suffering from a rib complaint while Koroi has injured his knee, and will be replaced in the squad by Luke Masirewa and Kurt Baker.

Both injuries were sustained in the Kiwis' Las Vegas Sevens tilt, finishing fifth after a thrilling extra-time victory over Australia.

In the only other change to the squad that played in Las Vegas, Joe Webber will return from illness in the place of Sione Molia.

Coach Clark Laidlaw was upset to lose Mikkelson and Koroi.

"Tim is a mainstay of the team so playing without him is something no-one wants, but it gives guys a chance to step up," Laidlaw said.

New Zealand’s Dylan Collier, Day 2, World Rugby Sevens series, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday, 29 January, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Dylan Collier

Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand will face Scotland, Russia and South Africa in pool play in Vancouver, hoping to win their second event of the Sevens calendar.

Laidlaw demanded nothing less than tournament victory.

"It's been frustrating the last couple of tournaments because we haven't quite put a full game together - we tried to simplify things this week and create a really clear focus for the team so we're expecting a good performance," Laidlaw said.

ALL BLACKS SEVENS: Scott Curry (c), Luke Masirewa, Trael Joass, Joe Ravouvou, Dylan Collier, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Sam Dickson, Andrew Knewstubb, Regan Ware, Kurt Baker, Joe Webber, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Sione Molia.

