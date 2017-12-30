 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'A very welcome surprise' – Female sporting pioneer recognised in New Year's Honours

share

Andrew Saville 

1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Liz Dawson has been inducted after 30 years in New Zealand sport.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Andrew Saville

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:30
2
The Australian captain defied England to be 87 not out at Tea on day five.

Steve Smith drives Australia towards safety in Boxing Day Test

3
Karmichael Hunt (Australian Wallabies) PHOTO SMPIMAGES.COM / www.photosport.nz - Action from the Rugby Union Interntional between the Australian Wallabies V Italy played at Suncorp Stadium June 24, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

Wallabies star Karmichael Hunt charged with drug possession

00:42
4
Rafael Nadal (Espagne) et Novak Djokovic (Serbe)

Watch: ASB Classic tournament director reveals all-star names he's offered wildcards

00:37
5
The striker was in hot demand after leaving Japanese club Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

'I feel comfortable here' – Nathan Burns on rejecting other offers to re-join Phoenix

02:48
Declan’s three-legged dog Tash suffered severe neglect from a previous owner making hers one of the worst cases investigated by the SPCA this year.

Rescue dog owner calls on big-hearted Kiwis to give abused dogs a second chance

Declan Challis' three-legged dog Tash suffered severe neglect from a previous owner, making hers one of the worst cases investigated by the SPCA this year.

00:17
The group, accompanied by a dog, came to the rescue at Papamoa Beach.

Watch: Holidaymakers help guide orca stranded on Tauranga beach back out to sea

The drama unfolded at Papamoa Beach this morning.

01:51
The 18-metre whale stranded at Mahia after a stormy night and died.

Onlookers hoping to peek at dead whale on Hawke's Bay beach asked to show restraint

The large sperm whale washed up on Mahia beach last night and died this morning.


00:55
It was the Prime Minister's turn to cook dinner on Monday, but the Breakfast crew didn't seem that impressed with his efforts.

New Zealand's weird, odd and bizarre news in 2017

The country's "first cat", Bill English's pizza making skills and a robbery that got weird when a shark held up a service station all featured.

03:28
d

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed over 30,000 times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 