Vasyl Lomachenko becomes fastest three-division champion with TKO win after being floored earlier in lightweight title fight

Vasyl Lomachenko stopped Jorge Linares in the 10th round of their lightweight championship fight today, winning a title in his third weight class in just his 12th pro bout.

Lomachenko was crowned the WBA lightweight champion after stopping Jorge Linares in the 10th round.
Source: ESPN

Lomachenko landed a hard left to the body during a flurry of precision punches that sent Linares went to a knee. Linares finally got up just as the count was reaching 10 but referee Ricky Gonzalez called an end to the fight at 2:08 of the round.

Linares knocked down Lomachenko in the sixth and the fight was all even after nine rounds before Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs) put an overpowering end to his first fight at 135 pounds, adding that title to his belts at 126 and 130 pounds.

Linares (44-4, 27 KOs) hadn't lost since 2012 and used his size advantage to do some damage, but in the end Lomachenko did more in an exciting Madison Square Garden match.

The fighter widely known as Vasyl said this week he prefers to use Vasiliy, his legal name. And now he can be called lightweight champion after picking up the WBA's version of the belt in front of a crowd of 10,429 that chanted "Loma! Loma!" and waved blue and gold flags for much of the night.

It was Lomachenko's eighth straight victory by stoppage, but this one was much tougher than a recent stretch of clinics in which his last four fights ended when his opponents' corners wouldn't let them take more punishment from the Ukrainian.

Lomachenko had joked he should be called "no mas Chenko" for his habit of making opponents quit, but Linares made him earn this victory.

The Venezuelan was on a 13-fight winning streak and was giving the two-time Olympic gold medalist the test he wanted, one that he said would bring out the best in what many already consider the most skilled fighter in the world.

Each fighter was ahead 86-84 on a judge's card, while Julie Lederman had it 85-all after nine rounds.

Lomachenko said Thursday he needed to finally be put in danger to show his complete array of skills, and then on display in the 10th round with a series of shots that Linares couldn't defend, especially the left to his midsection that took the biggest toll.

