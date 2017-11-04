 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Van Gisbergen and McLaughlin separated by 14 points after thunderstorm cancels Gold Coast Supercars

AAP
Topics
Other Sport

Kiwi rivals Scott McLaughlin and Shane Van Gisbergen are steeling themselves for a Supercars championship battle royale in their homeland next month.

After Sunday's Gold Coast race was abandoned due to a thunderstorm making the Surfers Paradise street circuit unsafe to race, the New Zealand racers are separated by a mere 14 points heading into the penultimate event of the year.

That sets the scene for a blockbuster head-to-head for the local favourites at Pukekohe Park Raceway when the Auckland SuperSprint is held from November 2 to 4.

Van Gisbergen, the 2016 champion, said there'll be no holding back from either driver in the race to the finish line.

"Now we're starting from scratch, it's a two-round race and it's going to be awesome," the Red Bull Holden Racing team ace said.

"We've both got fast cars, it's probably going to be whoever makes the least mistakes and it's really exciting, can't wait."

Van Gisbergen, a south Auckland boy who grew up in the shadows of Pukekohe's grandstand, is a three-time race winner at the venue.

McLaughlin has won one race at the Auckland raceway and is aiming to erase the ghosts of his championship near-miss 12 months ago.

"Last year we came out behind (at Gold Coast) so we're a little bit of a step ahead but it's only very slender," he said.

"It's going to be on and it's going to be really exciting for the New Zealand crowd, two Kiwis going at it as well, I'm sure every man and their dog is going to be there - and woman."

Shane van Gisbergen, Red Bull Holden Racing Australia. ITM Auckland Supersprint V8 Supercars. Pukekohe Park Raceway, Auckland, New Zealand. 04 November 2017. © Copyright Image: Marc Shannon / www.photosport.nz.
Holden driver Shane van Gisbergen in action at the Pukekohe Park Raceway in Auckland. Source: Photosport
Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
2
Phoenix's David Williams celebrates a goal with team mates during their match against the Jets in Wellington.
Phoenix don't disappoint at season opener, winning 2-1 against Newcastle
3
Gareth Anscombe’s parents have flown to London to cheer on the New Zealand-born fullback as he tries to help Wales overcome South Africa.
'I was crucified' - former Blues, Chiefs first-five opens up about criticism from Welsh fans
4
The Mate Ma'a Tonga and former Warriors five-eighth will join Leeds Rhinos next year.
'I'm looking forward to getting my career back on track' – Tui Lolohea opens up about impending move to UK Super League
5
The Kiwi will start 14th on the grid in Austin after a dogged qualification period.
'Something just hit my head' – Brendon Hartley struck by own safety halo in US Grand Prix practice
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
18th January 2018, Alexandra Palace, London, England; 2018 Dafabet Masters, quarter-finals; Ronnie O’Sullivan reacting disappointingly after missing a chance to pocket the black ball

Ronnie O'Sullivan labels English Open snooker venue a 'hellhole' that smells of urine

01:59
Carter, an Olympic gold medallist, was the High Performance Sport Representative overseeing the sprint programme.

Exclusive: Hamish Carter handed confidential athlete feedback to Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden
01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

Damning review finds ‘dysfunctional culture’ within Cycling NZ’s high performance programme
00:25
A promo for Wilder’s upcoming fight with Tyson Fury went badly wrong for the person in the suit.

Watch as boxing champion Deontay Wilder breaks jaw of mascot in promo stunt gone wrong