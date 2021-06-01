Valerie Adams' shotput rival pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

Valerie Adams’ main competition in the shotput in Tokyo has pulled out, unable to defend her title due to health concerns.

Olympic shotputters Valerie Adams and Michelle Carter. Source: 1 NEWS

Defending Olympic shot put champion Michelle Carter, who beat out Adams in Rio, won’t be in the competition.

But the American record holder is thankful that a surgically removed tumour on her right ankle came back benign.

The 35-year-old is relegated to cheering on her friends and fellow competitors at the US Olympic track and field trials as she heals from surgery.

“It’s a little rough to watch the Olympic trials knowing that I will not be participating,” Carter told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

“I was really excited to compete this year.

"I’m doing pretty good. Just taking everything one day at a time.”

Not long ago, she began favouring her right ankle, which would flare up “really, really bad,” she said, “and we couldn’t figure out why."

Known for a high pain tolerance, Carter was set to push through the discomfort to make it to trials and, should she earn a spot, to defend her title at the Tokyo Games.

As a precaution, though, she underwent an MRI, which uncovered a growth.

There was still a chance for doctors to remove the tumour so she could be ready for the shot put event, which begins Friday.

But her surgery turned out to be more complicated and took more than two hours.

There also was a gumball-sized piece of bone that needed to be removed.

“I guess prior to surgery, I had already kind of prepared myself to hear something other than, 'Oh, everything was OK. You’re good,’” said Carter, a three-time Olympian.

“Because I knew there was a possibility there could be more. I guess I kind of felt it in my heart that there was a possibility that there was going to be more. And I kind of already was prepared. Because the worst place for me to be in is a position of not knowing.”

Last week, she heard the news she was hoping for — the tumour was benign.

“It helped so much, my friends and family checking in on me constantly, making sure that I’m good,” said Carter.

“It’s one feeling to know that your friends and family love you. But when they get a chance to actually really show you how much they love and care about you, that’s an amazing feeling. I’ve just been enjoying being loved on by them.”

Don’t jump to any conclusions: She’s not retiring.

She and her dad/coach Michael Carter — a 1984 Olympic shot put silver medalist and Super Bowl-winning nose tackle for the San Francisco 49ers — envision a few more seasons.

They for sure see world championships next summer in Eugene and are locked in on the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Carter will try to recapture the title she won’t get to defend this time.

To keep her busy, Carter will work on a few of her outside track ventures — a throwing camp for youth and her non-profit One Golden Shot, which empowers and encourages youth and communities in self-awareness and confidence-building.

This week, however, is for taking in some track and field from the stands.