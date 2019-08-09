TODAY |

Valentine Holmes smashed, before impressing in NFL pre-season hit out

AAP
More From
Other Sport

Valentine Holmes has impressed in his NFL debut showing glimpses of the soft hands and speed that made him one of the NRL's lethal weapons.

Holmes was anchored on the sideline for the first three quarters of the New York Jets' pre-season opener against the New York Giants, but made the most of his opportunities in the final period.

The Giants won the game 31-22 at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Holmes, as a running back, made a gain of two yards on his first play and on his second carry was stopped for a loss of one yard.

Then on back-to-back plays caught two passes from quarterback Luke Falk in the open field to show his speed.

Holmes made a gain of 14 yards from his first catch before getting crunched by Giants' safety Kenny Ladler.

Holmes shook it off and caught another pass from Falk for an 11-yard gain.

The former Cronulla, Queensland and Australian backline speedster then looked like he might get a touchdown when he caught a pass for a five-yard gain just six yards from the end zone.

Holmes finished with three receptions for 30 yards and three carries for six yards.

The Jets' fourth-year Australian punter Lachlan Edwards was solid with three punts for an average of 52.3 yards and a long of 67.

Edwards is locked in a battle with California-born Matt Darr for the Jets' punting job this season.

Darr had two punts for an average of 43.5 yards and a long of 53.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former NRL star caught the eye in the Giants' 31-22 win over the Jets. Source: ESPN
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The young Kiwi footballer scored a penalty in his home debut at the Allianz Arena.
Kiwi Sarpreet Singh scores as Bayern Munich humiliate amateur side 23-0
2
Sir Brian's departure from his funeral service at Memorial Park was full of mana and respect.
All Blacks greats form guard of honour before schoolboys perform haka for Sir Brian Lochore's final farewell
3
David Lochore said his father's biggest passion in life wasn't rugby or farming, but his grandchildren.
Sir Brian Lochore's son delivers heartwarming speech at dad's funeral, and shares brilliant anecdote about Sir Graham Henry
4
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, right, celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Manchester United finalise $112 million sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan
5
1 NEWS
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
1 NEWS

Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
00:35
Bjorn Lambrecht, 22, was air lifted to hospital after crashing 50 kilometres into today's 3rd stage, but he died during surgery.

Belgian cyclist dies after crashing on Tour of Poland
The frontage at New Zealand's Supreme Court in Wellington.

High profile NZ sportsman heads to Supreme Court in bid to keep name secret over drug case
KATOWICE, POLAND - AUGUST 04: Start / Bjorg Lambrecht of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / Tarnowskie GÃ³ry City / during the 76th Tour of Poland 2019, Stage 2 a 152,7km stage from Tarnowskie GÃ³ry to Katowice / #TDP19 / @Tour_de_Pologne / on August 04, 2019 in Katowice, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Cycling community in mourning after 22-year-old's death during Tour of Poland