Valentine Holmes shows incredible skills with NFL training ground trick shot - 'Feet like hands'

Former NRL star turned NFL hopeful Valentine Holmes may be on the outer at the Ney York Jets in the pre-season, but he’s shown off his incredible hands – and feet – with a training ground trick shot.

The NRL premiership winner with the Cronulla Sharks, who is of Māori and Cook Island descent, managed to catch five punts in a row, while holding on to the balls he previously caught.

The sixth catch in particular is remarkable, Holmes dropping the kick initially as he holds on to the other four balls before kicking it up to himself to complete the catch.

Holmes is seemingly an outside chance of securing a roster spot with the Jets for the regular season having managed 39 yards in total in two pre-season games with six carries and three catches.