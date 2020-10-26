Vaccination mandate for pro athletes in Victoria

Professional athletes in Victoria will be required to receive their first Covid-19 vaccine dose by October 15 and their second by November 26 in order to train and play.

Storm players celebrate at ANZ Stadium. Source: Photosport

On Friday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed all authorised workers in Melbourne and regional Victoria would need to be vaccinated by those timelines in order to continue working on site.

Victoria's extensive list of authorised workers includes "professional or high- performance sportsperson, workers that support the safe running of that person's professional sport, and public broadcast personnel necessary for broadcasting the professional sport".

"Yes, it does (apply to professional athletes)," Andrews said on Friday afternoon.

"I expect there'll be a conversation, for instance, with the AFL, where the AFL will be informed, on behalf of all their clubs, that if you want to go back to pre-season training in a month's time or so, you will need to be double-vaxxed, as an authorised worker.

"Even after we get to 80 per cent (double-dosed) and the authorisations are no longer there, the mandate, the rule, the Chief Health Officer direction will stay in place because cases will still be an issue then."

AFL teams begin their staggered returns in November, while AFLW players are currently in pre-season training.

Multiple AFL and AFLW players have posted on social media about receiving their vaccinations, while the Western Bulldogs recently confirmed their entire AFL squad had received their first vaccine dose.

Melbourne's A-League Men and A-League Women teams are in pre-season training ahead of their November 19 and December 3 season start dates.

A PFA spokesperson said "following an extensive education program delivered with the APL, the clubs' vaccination rates have to date been incredibly high" and players would continue to have access to medical expertise and advice as required.

Meanwhile the NBL and WNBL are scheduled to tip off in November.

AAP understands more than 90 per cent of players and staff at Super Rugby's Rebels, who kick off their pre-season next week, are either double-vaxxed or awaiting their second dose.

The NRL's Storm have also heavily encouraged their players to get vaccinated ahead of their pre-season, with players due to return to the club across November and December.

Cricket Victoria is yet to reveal its numbers but Cricket Australia (CA) says "virtually every single professional player will be fully vaccinated by the end of this month".

Some 98 per cent of domestic cricketers in the country have had their first dose, while 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Every nationally-contracted cricketer, male and female, is fully vaccinated.

Vaccination is required for any CA employee travelling internationally, making it effectively mandatory for support staff in addition to players.