TODAY |

Uzbekistan caught cheating in Olympic swimming qualifiers

Source:  Associated Press

An attempt at cheating to qualify Uzbekistan swimmers for the Tokyo Olympics has been blocked by sport’s highest court. World swim body FINA denounced Uzbekistan's “nefarious behaviour.”

Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Source: Associated Press

FINA said on Monday the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal by the Uzbek swimming federation against its refusal to authorize manipulated results from two race meets. They included home racers achieving Olympic qualifying times.

The alleged cheating was alerted by a swimmer from India who took part in the second meet in Uzbekistan in April.

Likith Prema made the allegations, including that he was offered bribes by Uzbek officials, in a film he posted online including race footage and results sheets.

“FINA would also like to thank the whistleblowers for their courage in reporting this nefarious behaviour,” the Switzerland-based governing body said.

FINA promised to “now investigate whether further sanctions should be imposed on the Uzbekistan Swimming Federation and any other implicated party.”

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Cheeky Weber says 'his grandma' could have scored some of Dane Coles' tries
2
Greyhound trainer whose dog had meth in system has racing ban quadrupled
3
USA Basketball loses second straight game, this time to Australia
4
'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby
5
Fijian leader calls for NZR to acknowledge Covid crisis in next ABs Test
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Conor McGregor gets pummelled, breaks leg on UFC return

British cyclist Mark Cavendish equals illustrious Tour de France record
01:25

Five Christchurch athletes training seven days a week ahead of CrossFit Games

Breach of Tokyo's Covid restrictions sees two overseas media sent home