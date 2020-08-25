TODAY |

Usain Bolt in self-isolation awaiting Covid-19 test results

Source:  Associated Press

Jamaican world record holder Usain Bolt says on social media he is awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and is quarantining himself as a precaution.

Usain Bolt. Source: Associated Press

The 34-year-old retired sprinter who won gold in the 100 and 200 meters at the last three Olympics posted a video on his official Instagram account to explain the situation.

“Good morning everybody. Just waking up. Like everybody, checked social media and saw that social media says I’m confirmed of Covid-19,” he said.

“I did a test Saturday, because I work. I’m trying to be responsible, so I’m going to stay in and stay here for my friends.”

Bolt added he has no symptoms.

“Just to be safe, I’ll quarantine myself and just take it easy,” he said.

Bolt set the world records in the 100 and 200 meters at the 2009 world championships in Berlin. He retired after worlds in 2017.

