 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Usain Bolt denied ninth Olympic gold medal after ruling against doping teammate's protest

share

Source:

Associated Press

Usain Bolt won't be getting back his ninth Olympic gold medal.

The International Olympic Committee says Nesta Carter, pictured on Bolt's right, tested positive for a banned substance at the 2008 Beijing Games.
Source: Breakfast

A Court of Arbitration for Sport judging panel today dismissed Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter's appeal against disqualification from the 2008 Beijing Olympics for a positive doping test discovered eight years later.

Carter ran the opening leg in the 4x100-metre relay when Bolt took the baton third and helped Jamaica win in a world record of 37.10 seconds.

In fresh analysis of Beijing samples by the International Olympic Committee in 2016, Carter tested positive for the stimulant methylhexaneamine. Jamaica was disqualified and stripped of the relay title.

The CAS panel said it "could not accept any of the arguments raised by Nesta Carter contending that the test results should be ignored or the IOC (disciplinary) decision should otherwise be overturned for certain alleged failures."

The verdict was expected, and spoils Bolt's perfect Olympic career of three gold medals in the 100, 200 and 4x100 at three consecutive games in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

With Jamaica's disqualification confirmed again, the gold medals will go the Trinidad and Tobago team of Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender, Richard Thompson and Aaron Armstrong. The IOC should upgrade Japan to silver and Brazil to bronze.

The Jamaica team in Beijing also included Michael Frater and Asafa Powell.

Carter, now 32, was also on Bolt's team for three straight world championship relay gold medals, in 2011, 2013 and 2015. They were also teammates when Jamaica set another 4x100 world record in 2012 at the London Olympics, in a time of 36.84 seconds.

Dozens of athletes tested positive for banned drugs in an IOC-ordered reanalysis program using new and more accurate tests on samples stored since the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

Carter's case was the only one involving Jamaica.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The All Blacks star whose father is Samoan also cooked his daughters a special Samoan meal, “chop suey.”

Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week


03:13
2
The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's action.

Super Rugby Round 16 picks: Will the Hurricanes falter for a second straight week at the the hands of the Highlanders?

00:14
3
The North Queensland skipper wsa hit late once again in his side's 26-12 win last night.

'It s**** me' - Johnathan Thurston fumes after another late cheap shot

4
An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence.

Sonny Bill Williams out for entire All Blacks-France series with knee injury


00:14
5
The Kiwi bowler shone with the bat in the hurricane relief charity match.

Watch: Mitchell McClenaghan belts monstrous six in World XI T20 clash with Windies

00:30
Cops are searching for a man after an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke’s Bay town today.

Watch: Armed police outside Hastings school as cops search for man with gun following aggravated robbery

Two schools are in lockdown in the Hawke's Bay town after a robbery at a King St business.

An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence.

Sonny Bill Williams out for entire All Blacks-France series with knee injury

An x-ray undertaken by Blues doctors yesterday revealed a loose piece of bone in SBW's knee.

Air NZ and Qantas team up in codeshare agreement making domestic travel easier for Aussies and Kiwis

Travellers will reportedly enjoy shorter connection times and faster overall journey times.

01:02
The funding includes $20 million for "projects that create jobs".

Government injects $46 million into Northland economy: boost jobs, new state housing project, investment in Auckland to Whangarei rail

"The region is on the right track, but there is still more work to be done," the PM said.

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

Four-year-old Kosmo sustained a 4cm cut to the throat, narrowly missing his carotid artery, in a family harm call out.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 