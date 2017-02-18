 

USADA clears Cris 'Cyborg' Justino of potential doping violation

Associated Press

The US Anti-Doping Agency cleared featherweight Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino of a potential policy violation today, ending her provisional suspension and allowing her to resume her UFC career.

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 24: Cris Cyborg of Brazil celebrates victory over Lina Lansberg of Sweden in their catchweight UFC bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Nilson Nelson gymnasium on September 24, 2016 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Cris Cyborg of Brazil celebrates victory over Lina Lansberg of Sweden in their catchweight UFC bout during the UFC Fight Night event.

Getty

USADA, which administers the UFC's doping policy, granted a retroactive therapeutic use exemption to Justino for a diuretic commonly used as a masking agent for steroids. Justino failed a doping test in December, but claimed the result was caused by a prescribed medication for an endocrine disorder.

After interviewing the fighter and her medical team, USADA accepted her explanation and granted retroactive permission to use the substance, which means she won't be punished further.

Her representatives had claimed Justino took the substance to recover from a difficult weight cut.

"The application for a TUE was granted because the athlete had an unequivocally diagnosed chronic medical condition for which the use of Spironolactone is the appropriate standard of care," USADA announced in a statement.

Justino (17-1) is considered the world's top 145-pounder and likely the best pound-for-pound female fighter.

After Justino flirted with the possibility of a 135-pound fight with former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey for several years, the UFC created a 145-pound featherweight division last year largely to showcase her.

Justino fought twice in her UFC debut last year, stopping two opponents at a 140-pound catch weight.

She was expected to compete in the first 145-pound title fight this winter, but she declined the fight, citing the strain of her previous weight cut to face Lina Landsberg in September.

Instead, Germaine De Randamie beat Holly Holm by decision last weekend to become the UFC's first 145-pound women's champion.

"I am extremely happy that USADA took the time to carefully review the detailed TUE application that I submitted, and agreed that my use of the prescription has always been medically justified," Justino said in a statement posted on her Facebook page.

"I look forward to returning to the octagon as soon as possible, and proving that I am the Pound for Pound champion of (women's MMA). I would also like to thank my fans for their continued support, who made a very difficult time easier for me."

Justino's troubles last year resulted in the second doping suspension of her career. She also tested positive for a steroid while fighting in the Strikeforce promotion in late 2011.

Justino would seem to be the next logical challenger for De Randamie's belt in the thin featherweight division, but De Randamie suggested earlier this week that she will need surgery on her injured hand before she returns to the cage.

