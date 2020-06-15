TODAY |

US Olympic Committee open to challenging IOC's anti-protest rules

Source:  Associated Press

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is open to challenging IOC rules restricting protests at the Olympics.

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Berry of the United States Source: Associated Press

The federation, in response to the nationwide protests following George Floyd's killing, said it "stands with those who demand equality.”

After that, CEO Sarah Hirshland announced the formation of an athletes' working group that will, among other things, look into changing the IOC’s longstanding rule banning political protests on Olympic medals stands.

But Hirshland’s first show of support for the athletes was immediately panned by Gwen Berry, the African American hammer thrower who drew a 12-month probation from the USOPC after she raised her fist on the medals stand last summer at the Pan American Games.

And Hirshland's second move was criticized because of frayed communications between the federation and its own athletes' advisory council.

Berry’s complaint, in short, was that if the USOPC really stood with black athletes, it never would have sanctioned her.

The AAC is supposed to represent all U.S. Olympic athletes and has long struggled for an equal spot in the decision-making process.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Beauden Barrett says Dane Coles scoring, dragging him into celebrations was in 'slow motion'
2
New Zealand Rugby to sell jersey sponsorship to overseas investor for $300m - report
3
NZ in global spotlight as thousands pack out Auckland's Eden Park to celebrate rugby's return
4
'A celebration of rugby' – Blues' win not about me, says Beauden Barrett
5
NZ unearths next shot put star after eight-year-old breaks age world record
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Mahe Drysdale commits to chasing third straight gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury agree to two-fight deal to unify heavyweight division
01:57

Kiwi weightlifter David Liti and long-time coach suffer pair of Covid-19 blows - 'It's been a rollercoaster'
02:49

Joseph Parker all for Fury-Wilder title fight in NZ - 'I'd love to be on that undercard'