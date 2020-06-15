US Olympic Committee open to challenging IOC's anti-protest rules

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is open to challenging IOC rules restricting protests at the Olympics.

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Berry of the United States Source: Associated Press

The federation, in response to the nationwide protests following George Floyd's killing, said it "stands with those who demand equality.”

After that, CEO Sarah Hirshland announced the formation of an athletes' working group that will, among other things, look into changing the IOC’s longstanding rule banning political protests on Olympic medals stands.

But Hirshland’s first show of support for the athletes was immediately panned by Gwen Berry, the African American hammer thrower who drew a 12-month probation from the USOPC after she raised her fist on the medals stand last summer at the Pan American Games.

And Hirshland's second move was criticized because of frayed communications between the federation and its own athletes' advisory council.

Berry’s complaint, in short, was that if the USOPC really stood with black athletes, it never would have sanctioned her.