For US gymnastics coach Larry Nassar appeals sexual assault charge

Attorneys for imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar have appealed his other sentence for sexually assaulting women and girls who sought treatment for injuries.
The Lansing State Journal reports that the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor's attorneys filed a motion in Eaton County Circuit Court seeking a new judge and sentencing hearing for Nassar on three sexual assault charges he pleaded guilty to in November.
They recently made a similar request in a separate case in Ingham County, where dozens of Nassar's accusers spoke during a televised sentencing earlier this year of the harm he caused them.
The judges in both cases sentenced Nassar to a minimum of 40 years behind bars.
Nassar also has a pending appeal of his 60-year federal prison sentence for possessing child pornography.
At least 65 of the victims are to confront Larry Nassar in the last of three sentencing hearings.
Source: 1 NEWS
There's being in the right place at the right time and then there's unrivalled luck.
A Toronto Blue Jays fan at yesterday's MLB contest between his favourite team and the Boston Red Sox displayed attributes of the latter after he managed to snare two home run souvenirs - in the same innings.
In the top of the fifth innings, Red Sox slugger JD Martinez launched his 35th home run of the season to centre field where the lucky fan happened to be sitting.
With glove in hand, he reached high to taked the catch and happily held on to the memento.
But minutes later, in the bottom of the fifth, Randal Grichuk launched his own two-run shot for the Blue Jays - to centre field.
The fan had to work for this catch, leaning over the railing to make the grab but in the process he earned a second reason for perhaps buying season tickets in that spot for the rest of his life.
And to top it off - the Blue Jays went on to beat the Red Sox 8-5.
One Blue Jays fan was glad he took his glove to the game as he went home with two mementos.
Source: SKY
Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker says he hopes he can get a rematch with Dillian Whyte after admitting he thinks the second round head clash between the pair changed the momentum of their bout.
Parker was handed the second loss of his career in London last month via unanimous decision after his fight with Whyte went the distance.
The 26-year-old told Sky Sports UK would like to face the Briton again, even though Whyte isn't likely to take interest with fights against Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder possibly opening up to him.
Joseph Parker during the Dillian Whyte fight.
Source: Associated Press
"I think I will give him time to celebrate, give him time to talk to his team, and sort of see what their plans are," Parker said.
"But for us, we would love the opportunity to have a rematch there for the next fight or the future.
"But at the moment, we're working on seeing what the next plan is for us, but it was an exciting fight, and I think a lot of people want to see it again."
With the loss, the former WBO champion slipped further down the pecking order for contesting world titles.
Joseph Parker knocked Dillian Whyte down in the 12th.
Source: Photosport
But Parker feels the second-round head knock, which was later adjusted to a knock down by judges, was a difference maker.
"The fight was going well. We were executing the plan until the headbutt and Dillian Whyte did all he could to rough me up, which is credit to him. Like I said, he's a tough, tough opponent," Parker said.
"I think I was quite hurt from the headbutt in the second round, which caused me a bit of discomfort.
"I was fighting pretty sharp for the first two rounds until the headbutt sort of changed it a little bit, but I feel like he was a bit more hurt at the end."
The Kiwi heavyweight has shrugged off calls to retire after consecutive losses, saying he is “still hungry and motivated to be champion of the world again.”
Source: 1 NEWS