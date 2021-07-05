US gymnast nails vault no other woman has completed during Olympic training

US gymnast Simone Biles has once again nailed a vault no other woman has ever managed to pull off.

Gymnastics star Simone Biles looks set to cement her place as an Olympic legend. Source: Associated Press

However, this time she managed to do it while training ahead of the Olympics.

The gold medallist became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in May this year.

She proved her gold medal prowess again today by casually nailing it in training.