US gymnast nails vault no other woman has completed during Olympic training

US gymnast Simone Biles has once again nailed a vault no other woman has ever managed to pull off.

Gymnastics star Simone Biles looks set to cement her place as an Olympic legend.

However, this time she managed to do it while training ahead of the Olympics.

The gold medallist became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in May this year.

She proved her gold medal prowess again today by casually nailing it in training.

Biles will compete for the US in the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise fields, as well as the all-around field at the Tokyo Olympics.

