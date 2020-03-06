TODAY |

US daredevil Nik Wallenda completes 550m tightrope across active volcano

Source:  1 NEWS

A US daredevil has pulled off one of his craziest stunts yet after walking across a 550m tightrope that was suspended above an active volcano in Nicaragua.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wallenda walked across the Masaya volcano's crater in Nicaragua with red magma bubbling away 500m below. Source: Nik Wallenda / Twitter

Nik Wallenda, who famously walked across a tightrope with his sister in New York's Times Square last year, defied heat, noxious flumes and heavy winds to traverse the Masaya Volcano's crater last night.

Wallenda's stunt had some extra safety measures applied to it, though, with the Florida native forced by the television network broadcasting the event to wear a harness. He also wore a gas mask to protect himself from the volcano's fumes.

It took Wallenda just over 31 minutes to complete.

"It was amazing," Wallenda said after stepping down from the tightrope.

"The first half of the walk, just being able to see that volcanic lava down there was absolutely mesmerising.

"It's inexplainable."

Some of Wallenda's other famous tightrope walks include the Niagara Falls in 2012 and the Grand Canyon a year later.

Other Sport
Central and South America
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:49
Decision to chase Silver Ferns spot over cricket paying off for Kate Heffernan
2
Israel Folau's club invite local LGBTQ group to next Super League match - 'We all want to build something positive'
3
Watch: NZ keeper pulls off full-length save to help side win penalty shoot-out against Belgium
4
Maria Folau's former Aussie netball club fined $100,000 for large salary cap breach
5
England players 'devastated' after being eliminated from T20 World Cup due to rain
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Italy's coronavirus crisis: All sporting events to be played without fans watching for the next month
02:01

New Zealand jockey returns home after making history in Saudi Arabia

Tahiti approved as 2024 Paris Olympics surfing venue
06:00

Peter Burling, Blair Tuke amongst first Kiwi Olympians confirmed for Tokyo as seven sailors announced