US daredevil Nik Wallenda completes 550m tightrope across active volcano

A US daredevil has pulled off one of his craziest stunts yet after walking across a 550m tightrope that was suspended above an active volcano in Nicaragua.

Nik Wallenda, who famously walked across a tightrope with his sister in New York's Times Square last year, defied heat, noxious flumes and heavy winds to traverse the Masaya Volcano's crater last night.

Wallenda's stunt had some extra safety measures applied to it, though, with the Florida native forced by the television network broadcasting the event to wear a harness. He also wore a gas mask to protect himself from the volcano's fumes.

It took Wallenda just over 31 minutes to complete.

"It was amazing," Wallenda said after stepping down from the tightrope.

"The first half of the walk, just being able to see that volcanic lava down there was absolutely mesmerising.

"It's inexplainable."