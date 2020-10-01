TODAY |

US college athlete's mind blowing jumps take internet by storm

Source:  1 NEWS

US college athlete Emmanuel "Ray Ray" Wells Jr. is leaving the athletics community in awe as his mind blowing hurdles do the rounds on social media.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Emmanuel ‘Ray Ray’ Wells Jr. is a four-time All-American athlete, holding several records at Washington State University. Source: Twitter/KingRayRay206

In a video that gained over 750,000 views online, the amateur athlete can be seen bunny hopping over a 140cm bar, after rapidly springing himself over four knee height hurdles in quick succession.

In his latest video, Wells Jr. has gone on to smash his previous efforts in both views and height, this time cruising over a 155cm bar with ease - garnering over 2.5 million views online.

Attending Washington State University, Wells Jr. has already established a name for himself as someone to watch.

Holding the 60m record at WSU with a time of 6.53 seconds, the up-and-coming athletics star is also a four-time All-American athlete. 

Other Sport
Athletics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:05
US college athlete's mind blowing jumps take internet by storm
2
Leaked minutes show NZR agreed to Rugby Championship schedule - report
3
'I would literally tear one of your arms off' - Jon Jones warns Israel Adesanya about potential UFC bout
4
Shock waves from Sonic boom startle players at French Open
5
Senior All Blacks not surprised by South Africa's Super Rugby exit, embrace no more long flights
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

'An absolute stud' - UFC boss hails Israel Adesanya as MMA's 'next big superstar'

Kiwis fail to finish as Julian Alaphilippe claims Road World Championship

Adesanya defends his UFC middleweight title with clinical knockout of Paulo Costa

Conor McGregor announces return to ring with bout against Manny Pacquiao next year