US college athlete's mind blowing jumps take internet by storm

US college athlete Emmanuel "Ray Ray" Wells Jr. is leaving the athletics community in awe as his mind blowing hurdles do the rounds on social media.

In a video that gained over 750,000 views online, the amateur athlete can be seen bunny hopping over a 140cm bar, after rapidly springing himself over four knee height hurdles in quick succession.

In his latest video, Wells Jr. has gone on to smash his previous efforts in both views and height, this time cruising over a 155cm bar with ease - garnering over 2.5 million views online.

Attending Washington State University, Wells Jr. has already established a name for himself as someone to watch.