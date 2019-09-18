Upset win sees Kiwi boxer Jerome Pompellone into quarterfinals at AIBA World Champs

New Zealand Light Heavyweight Jerome Pampellone has stunned the crowd and officials when he defeated the number three seed in the division at the AIBA World Championships in Russia.

Pampellone has earned himself a place in the quarter finals when he upset Abdelrahman Salah Orabi from Egypt.

The Kiwi boxer had a huge challenge ahead of him when he walked into the ring against the 31-year-old. Pampellone was far from intimidated as he met attack with controlled aggression to be well in the contest in the early stages of the fight.

The New Zealander upped his tempo to put two standing eight counts on his opponent. The Egyptian showed his frustration when he couldn’t counter Pampellone in the last two rounds. The New Zealander received a unanimous decision from the judges which resulted in his victory.

Earlier in the day two-time Commonwealth Games Gold medallist David Nyika, put in a gutsy effort before being eliminated from the championship against Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwi lost in a close unanimous decision with four judges scoring the fight in favour of Gadzhimagomedov.

Pampellone will now face England’s Benjamin Whittaker in the quarter final on day 10 of the Championships.