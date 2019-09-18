TODAY |

Upset win sees Kiwi boxer Jerome Pompellone into quarterfinals at AIBA World Champs

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Boxing

New Zealand Light Heavyweight Jerome Pampellone has stunned the crowd and officials when he defeated the number three seed in the division at the AIBA World Championships in Russia.

Pampellone has earned himself a place in the quarter finals when he upset Abdelrahman Salah Orabi from Egypt.

The Kiwi boxer had a huge challenge ahead of him when he walked into the ring against the 31-year-old. Pampellone was far from intimidated as he met attack with controlled aggression to be well in the contest in the early stages of the fight.

The New Zealander upped his tempo to put two standing eight counts on his opponent. The Egyptian showed his frustration when he couldn’t counter Pampellone in the last two rounds. The New Zealander received a unanimous decision from the judges which resulted in his victory.

Earlier in the day two-time Commonwealth Games Gold medallist David Nyika, put in a gutsy effort before being eliminated from the championship against Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwi lost in a close unanimous decision with four judges scoring the fight in favour of Gadzhimagomedov.

Pampellone will now face England’s Benjamin Whittaker in the quarter final on day 10 of the Championships.

The competition is now over for Nyika.

Jerome Pampellone Kiwi boxer Source: Photosport
More From
Other Sport
Boxing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:10
Watch: Team NZ's high-tech monohull put through its paces off Auckland
2
Exclusive: Corey Webster offered Breakers over $100k of his own money to leave but was rebuffed
3
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Fourth Kiwi confirmed for UFC 243 as Brad Riddell given chance to debut
01:47

Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
01:58

Kiwi para cyclist wins world title despite crashing on final lap, needing stitches

Sophie Pascoe wins fourth gold, sets new record at World Para Swimming Championships