Up close and personal with Dillian Whtye ahead of Joseph Parker clash

Up close and personal with Dillian Whyte ahead of Joseph Parker clash

Joy Reid
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
1 NEWS
Joy Reid

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid spoke with the British heavyweight. Source: 1 NEWS
Joy Reid
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

'How many All Blacks in the Hurricanes' pack?' Expect Crusaders walkover in Christchurch, says 1 NEWS Sport's Stephen Stuart
Watch: Darts legend Gary Anderson nails rare nine-darter in World Matchplay quarter-final win
Watch: How is that not a try? Another referee shocker costs Sharks possible victory of Broncos
Exclusive: Rowing NZ using 'scare tactics' to try keeping our best young talent here over Ivy League scholarships
01:10
Sala said her son has promised to empty the gas tank in his must win bout in London on Sunday.

'It's good to fall' - Joseph Parker's mum gives motherly advice ahead of Dillian Whyte showdown
02:52
The British heavyweight said he fights to give his children a better life than he had growing up.

Shot, stabbed and a father at 13 - boxer Dillian Whyte on turning his life around
01:51
New Zealand beat Australia 4-1 in a toughly fought match on the Gold Coast.

'We need to get them one back' - Australia target World Cup revenge over Black Sticks
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Gordon Langkilde of Samoa is tackled by Owen Jenkins of Wales during the HSBC London Sevens at Twickenham Stadium on May 21, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for World Rugby)

Judge orders Samoa sevens star to stay in US until trial after alleged fight

Video: MLB all-star fractures wrist after getting drilled by 150km/h pitch

Associated Press
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sustained a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a 150km/h fastball and is expected to miss three weeks, overshadowing New York’s 7-2 victory today against the Kansas City Royals.

The Yankees said Judge had a chip fracture and that no surgery has been recommended.

The team estimated it would be about three weeks before Judge could swing the bat in a game.

Normally an All-Star outfielder, Judge was the designated hitter. He winced when he was stung by a pitch from Jakob Junis in the first inning, got an infield hit the next time up and then was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs this season.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is expected to miss three weeks after getting nailed in today's game. Source: SKY
01:47
Experts have written to Jacinda Ardern concerned with the museum’s capacity to care for its collections.

Damaging mould found on world class whale bone collection stored at Te Papa

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

Napier Girls' High cancels tonight's ball due to 'health and safety concerns' after information from police

Hawke's Bay teen involved in Tinder murder sentenced to life imprisonment

Health Minister offers agreement to ensure safe staffing levels for nurses with industrial dispute still not resolved

Watch: Darts legend Gary Anderson nails rare nine-darter in World Matchplay quarter-final win

1 NEWS
Scottish darts player Gary Anderson has put on a vintage performance at the World Matchplay in Blackpool, England this morning, executing a perfect nine-darter in his quarter-final win.

The Flying Scotsman threw the rare feat in the fourth leg of his 19-17 win over Joe Cullen.

It is the third time the world No.4 has thrown a nine-darter at a televised event having previously scored one in the UK Open in 2012 and another at the 2016 World Championships.

With the win, Anderson heads to the semi-final to play unseeded Dutchman Jeffrey de Zwaan on Sunday morning NZT.

The Flying Scotsman earned a $87,000 bonus for the rare feat. Source: SKY
