Up close and personal with Dillian Whtye ahead of Joseph Parker clash

Joy Reid
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sustained a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a 150km/h fastball and is expected to miss three weeks, overshadowing New York’s 7-2 victory today against the Kansas City Royals.
The Yankees said Judge had a chip fracture and that no surgery has been recommended.
The team estimated it would be about three weeks before Judge could swing the bat in a game.
Normally an All-Star outfielder, Judge was the designated hitter. He winced when he was stung by a pitch from Jakob Junis in the first inning, got an infield hit the next time up and then was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.
Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs this season.
Scottish darts player Gary Anderson has put on a vintage performance at the World Matchplay in Blackpool, England this morning, executing a perfect nine-darter in his quarter-final win.
The Flying Scotsman threw the rare feat in the fourth leg of his 19-17 win over Joe Cullen.
It is the third time the world No.4 has thrown a nine-darter at a televised event having previously scored one in the UK Open in 2012 and another at the 2016 World Championships.
With the win, Anderson heads to the semi-final to play unseeded Dutchman Jeffrey de Zwaan on Sunday morning NZT.