Unstoppable Sione Molia powers through several defenders to score stunning NZ Sevens try

The New Zealand Sevens men's team showed their class, coming from behind to defeat Samoa 24-12 in their opening match at the Dubai Sevens tournament today.

NZ defeated Samoa 24-12 in their first match at the Dubai Sevens.
Samoa led New Zealand 12-5 at halftime.

The Kiwi side ran in three unanswered tries in the second spell. Samoa's Tila Mealoi was sent off with a yellow card in the fourth minute of the second half for a professional foul, tackling New Zealand's Tim Mikkelson while in an offside position.

Sione Molia scored the try of the match for New Zealand from over 40 metres out, stepping and powering through several defenders to score under the posts in the final minute of the match.

