Unstoppable Sione Molia powers through several defenders to score stunning NZ Sevens try

The New Zealand Sevens men's team showed their class, coming from behind to defeat Samoa 24-12 in their opening match at the Dubai Sevens tournament today.

Samoa led New Zealand 12-5 at halftime.

The Kiwi side ran in three unanswered tries in the second spell. Samoa's Tila Mealoi was sent off with a yellow card in the fourth minute of the second half for a professional foul, tackling New Zealand's Tim Mikkelson while in an offside position.