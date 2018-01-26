Unstoppable Portia Woodman bags four for Black Ferns Sevens, NZ dominate Japan

Portia Woodman left Japan clutching as she snared four tries in New Zealand's opening 48-7 win at the women's world series sevens tournament in Sydney.

Portia Woodman of New Zealand breaks away from the defence in the match against Japan during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium. Source: Getty

The Black Ferns Sevens ran in eight tries against their outmatched opponents and led 22-7 at halftime in an ominous first-up display.

Woodman used her electric pace to cross twice in each half, the 2017 world women's player of the year handed ample space against a Japanese side which struggled for possession.

Michaela Blyde bagged a double while New Zealand's other tries went to Ruby Tui and Stacey Waaka.

Their only defensive blight resulted in an 80m break from Japan's Fumiko Otake to set up Emil Taaka's try.

Series defending champions New Zealand are determined to atone for their fifth placing at the opening leg in Dubai in December, when they were shocked by the United States in the quarter-finals.

They won five of six tournaments last season and were runners-up in Sydney.

The other opening match in New Zealand's pool on Friday resulted in a 21-19 for England over the US.