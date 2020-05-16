'Unsquashable Premier League' heralds return of Kiwi sport

In what's arguably the first elite sport to be played in New Zealand since Covid-19, the Unsquashable Premier League has been launched, beginning in Auckland.

Auckland's Squash XL centre leading the way, with eight emerging Kiwi stars taking each other on over a four week tournament.

The games will all be streamed online, with the tournament's opening night seeing over 7000 tune in.

"Fizzing, I honestly can't wait," player Michael Shelton-Agar told 1 NEWS.

"From playing every single day, to a massive break, it was really gutting. [I'm] stoked to be able to get back out on court."

The condensed nature of the one venue meaning a more efficient tournament schedule, says organiser John Duggan.

"The minute we went into lockdown we were thinking about what we'd want to do when we came out," he says.

"Because we're doing the production we're doing the organising it means we can move very quickly."

However, some adjustments have had to be made in the post Covid-19 climate.

One person can open and close the court door, the glass having to be wiped down regularly. There's no handshakes between players, and only one ball used per match.

Some players more ready than others, one duo having been living at the centre to get some training in during lockdown.

"We live here obviously, so we get to see their first hit and they were quite rubbish," joked Temwa Chileshe.