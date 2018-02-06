 

Uncontrollable Philadelphia Eagles fans riot in the streets after historic Super Bowl win

Philadelphia was cleaning up today after pockets of Super Bowl victory celebrations turned unruly overnight, with rowdy Eagles fans smashing department store windows, looting a gas station convenience store and toppling a number of the city's famously greased light poles.

Fans couldn't keep their emotions in check after their team beat the New England Patriots.
The vast majority of revelers celebrated peacefully, and only three arrests were made, said Ajeenah Amir, a spokeswoman for Mayor Jim Kenney.

"Tens of thousands came out and celebrated this amazing victory, and but for a handful of bad actors the celebration was peaceful and jubilant," Amir said. She lauded police for "their assistance in getting the crowds dispersed and people home safely."

Just as Nick Foles and the Eagles clinched a surprising 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Minneapolis for the team's first Super Bowl title yesterday afternoon, the scene more than 1,000 miles away in Philly was jubilation and pandemonium.

The Eagles have been crowned 2018 Super Bowl champions after beating the Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis.
As time expired, crowds spilled into the streets to celebrate the Eagles' first NFL championship since 1960.

Revelers shot off fireworks, drivers beeped their horns and Philadelphians young and old descended on Broad Street, the main thoroughfare that last hosted a major championship parade in 2008 for the Phillies' World Series win.

The Eagles have been crowned 2018 NFL champions after beating the Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis.
"The city deserved it," said 66-year-old Lou Potel, who threw a party at his home just off Broad before joining a much bigger party outside. "It's a great city, and now we have a Super Bowl to go along with it."

Some of the pockets of unruly fans clambered atop the awning at the swanky Ritz Carlton Hotel near City Hall, jumping off into the crowd in what one Twitter post called "Ritz Carlton Skydiving." The awning later collapsed with a large group of people on top of it. It's not clear if anyone was injured.

The Eagles have beaten the New England Patriots 41-33 to win Super Bowl 52.
Nearby, windows were smashed at a Macy's department store and at an Old Navy clothing store.

And apparently no amount of grease in the world can keep some drunken Eagles fans from climbing poles in celebration. A few managed to shimmy up traffic lights and street sign poles.

Amir said there were reports of some injuries from falls near light poles but no exact numbers were available.

Vandals were seen having an apparent food fight inside a gas station's convenience store, yelling "Everything is free!" and overturning a car outside a hotel. After 1 a.m., the only people allowed inside the 24-hour Wawa convenience store near City Hall were police officers.

