Uncertainty for American Magic as capsize leaves massive hole in America's Cup boat

There’s uncertainty for Dean Barker’s crew today after the Patriot’s late-night return to dry land yesterday revealed a large hole in its hull.

Before the crash in the second race of the Prada Cup yesterday, American Magic held the lead going into the fifth gate while chasing its first win. However, their string of misfortune continued with their AC75 ending up on its side following a daring turn.

Patriot was plucked from the Hauraki Gulf shortly before 11pm yesterday after an effort from other teams to keep the AC75 from sinking and to keep the US team in the regatta.

Defender Team New Zealand and challengers Luna Rossa and Team UK hurried to aid the American team, saving sails and equipment.

Team New Zealand delivered pizzas and soft drinks to the American Magic crew, while civilian boats offered them hot showers and fresh clothes.

The US team now faces a race against time to either repair the damaged boat or recommission their first-generation AC75 Defiant before the next round of racing on Friday. But that boat has been cannibalised for parts for the Patriot.

