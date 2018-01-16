UFC's Jeremy Stephens drops rival to canvas with devastating right, before pummelling him with vicious elbow

In a strike described by one MMA reporter as "the hardest single punch I've ever seen landed at the weight class", UFC fighter Dooho Choi, the "Korean Superboy", was yesterday flattened to the octagon canvas.

The blow delivered by US featherweight Jeremy Stephens came during the UFC's first card of 2018 - event 206.

Stephens defeated Choi via TKO at 2.36 of the second round, after Choi had had the better of the first round.

But an emphatic Stephens right hook in the second round knocked Choi to the canvas, where he remained as he was subjected to some brutal ground and pound.

Shortly afterwards the referee stopped the fight, handing victory to Stephens.