UFC win was like 'Déjà vu' after rehearsing celebration multiple times day before, Israel Adesanya says

Israel Adesanya was crowned the UFC's undisputed middleweight champion for the first time this afternoon in Melbourne but for him, the feeling was familiar.

After beating Robert Whittaker with a second round knockout to claim the thrown, Whittaker told reporters he had a feeling of "deja vu" when he was handed the belt after going through the moment multiple times in Marvel Stadium the day before.

"Yesterday, I came here with my crew and we rehearsed the entrance and I probably did it for or five times," Adesanya said.

"I did the whole walkout and I visualised everything and I stepped in the cage and claimed the space like, four or five times.

"And I also did the win, the victory, just visualising it and I imagined the whole place lit up with people and loud and cheering and booing.

"It just felt like, 'man, I just did this s*** yesterday."

Adesanya said the thought process helped him to be relaxed in the real moment. Source: 1 NEWS
