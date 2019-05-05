TODAY |

UFC star Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone floors rival with ruthless front kick head shot

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone defeated his fellow American rival Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision yesterday at UFC Fight Night in Ottawa, Canada.

The 36-year-old was dominant throughout the five-round bout, landing at will with kicks and punching combinations.

Cerrone landed a brutal front kick to Iaquinta's jaw which staggered and floored his opponent early in the fourth round.

Iaquinta recovered and managed to see out the remainder of the round. Cerrone continued to pile on the pressure as he walked down his rival and landed some devastating blows before the end of the final round.

The win improves Cerrone's record to 23-8 in the UFC, he now holds the most wins in UFC history.

"I want the title, whatever that means," Cerrone said after the bout.

"Unless Conor McGregor, you want to fight me in July. I'm ready, 4th of July, let's do it."

    The 36-year-old veteran defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision in their lightweight bout. Source: SKY
