UFC star Dan Hooker posts heart-breaking photo of himself separated from daughter during Covid-19 isolation

He's recently been through a gruelling five-round mixed martial arts fight and has the scars to prove it but perhaps Dan Hooker's biggest ache right now is not being able to hug his metres-away daughter.
Hooker is back in New Zealand after coming up just short against Dustin Poirier in their headline lightweight bout on Sunday which many are calling a fight-of-they-year contender.
But with his return from Las Vegas, Hooker has been placed in 14-day managed isolation, in line with New Zealand's current Covid-19 regulations.
Hooker showed what that isolation means in a heart-breaking photo which featured him and his young daughter separated by fences.
“So close and yet so far! Family over everything," Hooker captioned the photo.
Hooker has received a flood of support in response, getting messages from fellow fighters such as Kai Kara France, Brian Kelleher and Adrian Pang.
But one message probably stood out more than most - Poirier's.
"Sorry you are going through this man. Stay strong brother," the former champion and fellow father said.
Hooker and Poirier went the distance in Sunday's fight with the American eventually coming out on top via a unanimous decision with the judges scoring the fight 48-47, 48-47 and 48-46.