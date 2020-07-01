UFC star Dan Hooker posts heart-breaking photo of himself separated from daughter during Covid-19 isolation

He's recently been through a gruelling five-round mixed martial arts fight and has the scars to prove it but perhaps Dan Hooker's biggest ache right now is not being able to hug his metres-away daughter.

Dan Hooker and his daughter at a Covid-19 isolation facility. Source: Dan Hooker / Twitter

Hooker is back in New Zealand after coming up just short against Dustin Poirier in their headline lightweight bout on Sunday which many are calling a fight-of-they-year contender.

But with his return from Las Vegas, Hooker has been placed in 14-day managed isolation, in line with New Zealand's current Covid-19 regulations.

Hooker showed what that isolation means in a heart-breaking photo which featured him and his young daughter separated by fences.

“So close and yet so far! Family over everything," Hooker captioned the photo.

Hooker has received a flood of support in response, getting messages from fellow fighters such as Kai Kara France, Brian Kelleher and Adrian Pang.

But one message probably stood out more than most - Poirier's.

"Sorry you are going through this man. Stay strong brother," the former champion and fellow father said.