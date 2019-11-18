UFC returning to NZ after two year absence with card confirmed for Auckland in February

The UFC is coming back to New Zealand for the first time in two years with an event scheduled for Auckland in February.

Auckland's Spark Arena has been booked by the premier MMA organisation for an event on Sunday February 23, NZ Herald reports.

UFC senior vice president of international and content David Shaw told the newspaper that the UFC was thrilled to bring an event back to “a hot market” with Kiwi fans that are “some of the most passionate in the world.”

The stable of Kiwi fighters in the UFC has grown from four to nine since Auckland hosted a UFC Fight Night event in June 2017.

No fights have been confirmed for the event, but Kiwi lightweight Dan Hooker is being looked at to headline or be the co-main event in Auckland.

Kai Kara-France. Source: Photosport