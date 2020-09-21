UFC hitman Khamzat Chimaev records sickening knockout with his first punch

Khamzat Chimaev continues to build up a reputation as an opponent to be feared in the UFC after his savage knock out of an American opponent yesterday with his first punch of the fight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Video shows the Chechen-Swedish fighter measure up Gerald Meerschaert for 15 seconds before levelling him with a ferocious right hook.

The crowdless arena at UFC Vegas 11 meant the sickening sound of Meerschaert absorbing the punch was clearly heard in the broadcast.