TODAY |

UFC hitman Khamzat Chimaev records sickening knockout with his first punch

Source:  1 NEWS

Khamzat Chimaev continues to build up a reputation as an opponent to be feared in the UFC after his savage knock out of an American opponent yesterday with his first punch of the fight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gerald Meerschaert slumped to the canvas in sickening fashion after his Chechen-Swedish opponent’s right hook. Source: SKY

Video shows the Chechen-Swedish fighter measure up Gerald Meerschaert for 15 seconds before levelling him with a ferocious right hook.

The crowdless arena at UFC Vegas 11 meant the sickening sound of Meerschaert absorbing the punch was clearly heard in the broadcast.

The stunning knockout takes the middleweight to an 8-0 record, having fought three times since June 16.

Other Sport
Combat Sports
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis dominate in historic Supercars finish, McLaughlin takes out final race
2
Season over for Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
3
Warriors fall to Raiders in bruising encounter, RTS' season likely over
4
Beauden Barrett cites father's '96 Ranfurly Shield win as inspiration following stunning victory over Canterbury
5
Lebron James vents frustrations at fourth MVP award snub
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Donald Trump gives 'blessing' to proposed deal to keep TikTok operating in US

Danny Lee implodes at US Open, six-putting at 18 before withdrawing

Trump promises to nominate female to fill Supreme Court vacancy following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

Envelope addressed to White House contained ricin