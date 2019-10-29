TODAY |

UFC heavyweight's stepdaughter reported missing in Alabama

Associated Press
Authorities are searching for the stepdaughter of Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight Walt Harris after she was reported missing from Auburn, Alabama.

Nineteen-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard was last seen Wednesday. Police released video today showing her in a store that day.

Earlier, police announced the teen's abandoned and damaged car had been found at an apartment complex in Montgomery about 90 kilometres away. The vehicle wasn't damaged before Blanchard's disappearance.

Police have said foul play didn't appear to be a factor in Blanchard's disappearance.

Blanchard's mother, Angela Haley-Harris, told WBRC-TV that Blanchard was with someone when last contacted by phone Wednesday night. That person's connection to Blanchard is unclear.

Harris has posted pleas for help on Twitter and Instagram.

Walt Harris. Source: Getty
