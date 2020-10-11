TODAY |

UFC fighter sends shock waves through MMA world with stunning spin-kick KO

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley left the entire MMA community - not just his opponent - floored this afternoon after delivering a spin kick that will no doubt be a knockout of the year contender.

Joaquin Buckley initially had one foot caught by Impa Kasanganay but he used the situation to perfection. Source: SKY

Midway through the second round of his UFC Figth Island bout with Impa Kasanganay in Dubai, Buckley found himself in a tricky situation after his foot got caught while he was trying to attempt a kick to the head.

Rather than panic though, the American middleweight used the moment to his advantage.

Buckley recognised, with Kasanganay holding his foot, his head was now exposed and opted to strike at it by taking to the air with a spin kick using his other foot.

The move worked to perfection.

Kasanganay's body went stiff from the impact and eventually hit the canvas as Buckley confidently walked away from the scene.

Commentators of the fight called it one of the best knockouts they've ever seen and conversations on social media agreed.

After the fight, Buckley said it was a move he had practiced at training but never knew how to use - until now.

“We drill to kill but I never landed it in a fight before,” Buckley revealed. “But he was coming hard, he had heavy pressure so I said why not just throw it. And I got it, I landed.”

The win saw Buckley's MMA record move to 11-3.

