UFC fighter puts rival to sleep after countering submission move with huge slam and hammer fist

Mixed martial arts fighter Gabriel Benitez shocked UFC fans after pulling off a stunning counter to end his bout early at the UFC Chile event yesterday.

Benitez was facing Humberto Bandenay and got into trouble early in the fight after the Peruvian managed to tie him up with a submission.

However, the 29-year-old Mexican countered with a display of brute strength, lifting up Bandenay and throwing him into the canvas.

Bandenay's head hit the floor hard, stunning him in the process and leaving him defenceless from an onslaught of punches as Benitez seized his chance to end the fight.

Two hammer fists later, the referee stepped in and ended it, just 40 seconds after it started.