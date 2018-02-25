UFC fighter attempts school yard prank at weigh-in

UFC fighter Mike Perry unleashed some schoolyard bully tactics at the weigh-in ahead of his bout with Max Griffin, attempting to down-trail his opponent in front of the gathered audience.

With the two fighters to meet in the octagon later this afternoon, Perry and Griffin came face to face for the traditional pre-fight staredown.

Perry crouched, getting ready to pull down Griffin's pants, before his opponent quickly gained his composure to get out of the line of fire.