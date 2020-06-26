UFC boss teases 'possibility' of New Zealand hosting bouts after 'Fight Island' success

The UFC are joining the hype in a possible New Zealand relocation, with the organisation's president Dana White suggesting a potential move down under.

With America gripped by the coronavirus, sporting codes have been forced into a re-think of how to continue during the global pandemic.

Yesterday, UFC 251 was carried out on White's so called "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi. That event was initially scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia.

Speaking to media after Kamaru Usman and Alexander Vokanovski's victories, White said he was open to the idea of seeing the UFC back on Kiwi soil.

"I'm hearing that New Zealand are doing things with fans," White said. "It's possible."

White also adding that he thought New Zealand had enough talent for the country to host a full blown UFC card.

The UFC has successfully hosted events in New Zealand before, with Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker defeating Paul Felder in UFC Fight Night at Spark Arena in February this year.