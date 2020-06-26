TODAY |

UFC boss teases 'possibility' of New Zealand hosting bouts after 'Fight Island' success

Source:  1 NEWS

The UFC are joining the hype in a possible New Zealand relocation, with the organisation's president Dana White suggesting a potential move down under.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland would be too small to hold any prospective bout, says the lightweight contender. Source: 1 NEWS

With America gripped by the coronavirus, sporting codes have been forced into a re-think of how to continue during the global pandemic.

Yesterday, UFC 251 was carried out on White's so called "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi. That event was initially scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia.

Speaking to media after Kamaru Usman and Alexander Vokanovski's victories, White said he was open to the idea of seeing the UFC back on Kiwi soil.

"I'm hearing that New Zealand are doing things with fans," White said. "It's possible."

White also adding that he thought New Zealand had enough talent for the country to host a full blown UFC card. 

The UFC has successfully hosted events in New Zealand before, with Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker defeating Paul Felder in UFC Fight Night at Spark Arena in February this year.

Hooker also stated the desire to see the UFC return to New Zealand, mooting Dunedin as a venue before his loss to Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas last month.

Other Sport
Combat Sports
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Kiwi football' - ESPN writer speculates about moving NFL season to New Zealand amid pandemic
2
Richie Mo'unga catches Blues napping with moment of magic, regathers dribbled restart to spark Crusaders
3
Ex-All Black Lima Sopoaga admits 'hating' rugby after UK move, had thoughts of giving up
4
Warriors seeking answers from referees boss after Titans defeat
5
Bulldogs teen moves out of home after family linked to hotel Covid-19 cluster
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:44

Calls for review into Auckland sport and recreation funding

Aussie Olympic snowboarder dies while spearfishing on Gold Coast
02:29

British Gymnastics launches review into abuse allegations
00:52

Jamaican Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt shares name, first pictures of newborn daughter